Govt’s multi-modal transit project, which promises real-time public transport updates, enters ‘final lap’

New Delhi: State transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday chaired a review meeting of the government’s multi-modal transit project and said that it is currently in the “final lap” of integrating the public transit system with virtual maps, to allow residents to view real-time locations of public transport services like buses and metro trains on all routes.

“Delhiites can very soon plan their bus journeys to the minute. We’re at the final lap of integrating all our public transit systems into Google platform, which will utilise Open Transit Data of Delhi Govt and live data of buses to create a reliable Multi Modal Transit planner,” tweeted Gahlot after the review meeting.

Later, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet, “Delhi Govt is working hard to make Delhi’s transport system user friendly using technology.”

The multi-modal transit project will enable commuters to see real-time locations of buses, intersection of routes and different modes of transport – including bus and metro – on their phones to allow them to plan economic and fast travel.

Last year, the government had issued tenders in this regard but the project witnessed delays because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The government is also developing a mobile application in this regard.