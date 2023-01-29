Graduate council seat: Voting for MLC election to be held on Monday

Voting for MLC election for Gorakhpur/Faizabad graduate council seat will be held on Monday at 322 polling booths spread over 17 districts of Gorakhpur, Basti, Shravasti and Azamgarh divisions, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Around 2.48 lakh graduate voters including 1.64 lakh men and 84,000 women will vote for their preferred candidates.

Assistant returning officer Jagat Narayan Maurya said polling parties will leave from Gorakhpur University to reach these polling stations by Sunday evening. He said polling parties from different districts would go to polling stations of respective district headquarters. After the polling, ballot boxes will be kept in a strongroom in Gorakhpur.

In Gorakhpur, 56 polling stations have been made including 29 in the urban area. Though there are two dozen candidates in the fray, it seems to be a direct contest between sitting MLC and BJP candidate Devendra Partap Singh and Samajwadi Party candidate Karuna Kant Mourya.

This election is significant for the ruling BJP and Samajwadi Party as unemployment of graduates was the main election issue apart from the plight of teachers in unaided Intermediate colleges.

Abdur Rahman