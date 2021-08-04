Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Granthi, family held for framing Nabha man in false sacrilege case
others

Granthi, family held for framing Nabha man in false sacrilege case

The trio were putting up inside the gurdwara and their motive was to stop the man from meeting the daughter
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 01:30 AM IST
The accused granthi caught the victim in his house with his daughter and wanted to teach him a lesson, police said. (HT photo)

Patiala A granthi, his wife and daughter have been arrested for framing a 22-year-old man in false case of sacrilege at Khurd village of Nabha sub-division in Patiala. The trio were putting up inside the gurdwara and their motive was to stop the man from meeting the daughter.

SHO Nabha Sadar police station Sukhwinder Singh said, “During preliminary probe, we found out that the man and the granthi’s daughter were having an affair. The accused granthi caught the victim in his house, assaulted him and took him to the main palanquin, where Bir of Guru Granth Sahib was kept. Tarsem was the one who committed the sacrilege.”

A case has been registered under Sections 295A (hurting religious sentiments), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Little pup gets helped by elder doggo siblings while getting through doggy door

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP