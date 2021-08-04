Granthi, family held for framing Nabha man in false sacrilege case

Patiala A granthi, his wife and daughter have been arrested for framing a 22-year-old man in false case of sacrilege at Khurd village of Nabha sub-division in Patiala. The trio were putting up inside the gurdwara and their motive was to stop the man from meeting the daughter.

SHO Nabha Sadar police station Sukhwinder Singh said, “During preliminary probe, we found out that the man and the granthi’s daughter were having an affair. The accused granthi caught the victim in his house, assaulted him and took him to the main palanquin, where Bir of Guru Granth Sahib was kept. Tarsem was the one who committed the sacrilege.”

A case has been registered under Sections 295A (hurting religious sentiments), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).