Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Greater Noida: 5.8 lakh penalty against 14 housing societies for violating waste rules
others

Greater Noida: 5.8 lakh penalty against 14 housing societies for violating waste rules

The Greater Noida authority has imposed a total of ₹5
By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 11:38 PM IST
HT Image

The Greater Noida authority has imposed a total of 5. 8 lakh penalty against 14 housing societies for violating the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

On Thursday, a team led by Vaibhav Nagar, assistant manager of the Greater Noida authority, conducted inspections in the 14 housing complexes in different sectors and found that the waste is not being treated as per the rules.

“The bulk waste generators should collect, segregate and treat the waste on their premises. But these societies are violating waste management rules. We have imposed penalties and action will continue against other such violators,” said Nagar.

The authority has fined four societies in Knowledge Park 3, three in Sector Zeta 1, two each in sectors Mu 1, Pi 1 and Pi 2, and one in Omega 2, the officials said.

“We have imposed penalties in the range of 11,000 to 81,000 depending upon the nature of violation by the societies. All stakeholders need to follow rules,” said Nagar.

According to the rules, if a society produces more than 100kg waste daily or is built on 5,000 square metres or above area, then it needs to segregate and treat its waste at source. Such a society will be considered bulk waste producer, say the rules.

The authority wants to encourage bulk waste generators to make compost out of green waste. “We want to reduce the quantity of waste that goes to landfill. If all bulk waste generators and other stakeholders start following rules, we will be able to handle the waste in a better manner,” said Nagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Woman with prosthetic leg creates record for ‘fastest 100 miles on a treadmill'

Paigah Nama: The Story of the Architectural Maven

Dog helps her human with gardening. Watch adorable video

Video showing cat demanding cuddles from human is too sweet to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP