Greater Noida: 5.8 lakh penalty against 14 housing societies for violating waste rules

The Greater Noida authority has imposed a total of ₹5. 8 lakh penalty against 14 housing societies for violating the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

On Thursday, a team led by Vaibhav Nagar, assistant manager of the Greater Noida authority, conducted inspections in the 14 housing complexes in different sectors and found that the waste is not being treated as per the rules.

“The bulk waste generators should collect, segregate and treat the waste on their premises. But these societies are violating waste management rules. We have imposed penalties and action will continue against other such violators,” said Nagar.

The authority has fined four societies in Knowledge Park 3, three in Sector Zeta 1, two each in sectors Mu 1, Pi 1 and Pi 2, and one in Omega 2, the officials said.

“We have imposed penalties in the range of ₹11,000 to ₹81,000 depending upon the nature of violation by the societies. All stakeholders need to follow rules,” said Nagar.

According to the rules, if a society produces more than 100kg waste daily or is built on 5,000 square metres or above area, then it needs to segregate and treat its waste at source. Such a society will be considered bulk waste producer, say the rules.

The authority wants to encourage bulk waste generators to make compost out of green waste. “We want to reduce the quantity of waste that goes to landfill. If all bulk waste generators and other stakeholders start following rules, we will be able to handle the waste in a better manner,” said Nagar.