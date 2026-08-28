Greater Noida woman held after video of ‘misbehaving with society guards’ goes viral

A woman in her 30s was arrested on Thursday after a purported video of her threatening and misbehaving with security guards of a high-rise society in Greater Noida West surfaced on social media and was widely circulated, police said.

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Police have booked her under Section 170 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita at Bisrakh police station.

In a 4.49-minute-long video, the woman can be heard abusing and threatening security guards and telling them to stay away from her residence. HT could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

Police said they took cognisance of the video and identified the woman as a resident of Centurian Park Terrace Homes society in Greater Noida West. “The woman resides alone in the society,” said a police officer requesting anonymity.

The investigation revealed that on Wednesday, around 3 am, the woman ordered food and sanitary pads through a quick commerce app. “The guards stopped the delivery executive at the main gate; the woman reached the spot to collect her order. A dispute took place when she questioned the guards,” added the officer.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said it is not immediately clear why the delivery executive was not allowed entry into the society. Police said that when the issue escalated and she misbehaved with the guards, a passerby recorded the video. “No one approached or called the police. We took cognisance after the video surfaced online,” said the officer, adding that a probe is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said it is not immediately clear why the delivery executive was not allowed entry into the society. Police said that when the issue escalated and she misbehaved with the guards, a passerby recorded the video. “No one approached or called the police. We took cognisance after the video surfaced online,” said the officer, adding that a probe is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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