Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana observes World Ozone Day

Green Grove Public School observed World Ozone Day. Class 11 students Mehak Hundal, Sukhjot and Pridhi, and Shreya of Class 9 presented speeches and Powerpoint presentations to enhance the knowledge of people and inspire them to help in saving the ozone layer by small but effective efforts.

Depletion and protection of ozone layer discussed

World Ozone Day was celebrated at the Centre for One Health, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. The event was held under the ICAR- Institutional Development Plan-National Agricultural Higher Education Project (IDP-NAHEP). More than 90 participants including, students and faculty joined this event. Randhir Singh, co-organising secretary and professor of Centre for One Health, welcomed Lakhvir Kaur Dhaliwal, professor, agricultural meteorology, department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University. During her expert talk, she spoke about ‘Depletion and protection of ozone layer’.

BCM Kindergarten celebrates nutrition week

BCM Kindergarten, Basant Avenue, Dugri, Ludhiana, celebrated nutrition week. Teachers told students about the importance of fruit day, vegetable day, grain day, protein day, and dairy products day. Children shared pictures with their healthy plates. Teachers told students to maintain a healthy routine.

BVM, Kitchlu Nagar honours Swachhta ambassadors

BVM, Kitchlu Nagar, Ludhiana, generated community awareness under Swachhta Pakhwada. The school organised a community outreach programme, green school drive, Swachhta participation, hand wash day, personal hygiene day, and Swachhta exhibition. The school also honoured Swachhta ambassadors. Junior students picked up paper bits, dry leaves, caring and watering plants. Sangeeta Gupta shared the scientific benefits of Swachh and homemade food.

Ramgarhia Girls College students shine in PU examination

The students of Ramgarhia Girls College,Ludhiana, brought laurels to the college by bagging top positions in Panjab University’s MA vocal music fourth semester examination. Tanishq Kaur Anand topped the university by attaining 86.7%, Harmandeep Kaur got third position with 86.3%. Priyanka secured eighth position in the university with 83.7%. Damanpreet Kaur bagged the ninth position with 83.6% and Daljeet Kaur got tenth position by scoring 83.3%.