Green rides at Mahakumbh - coming soon: App-based e-rickshaw booking facility

An app-based e-rickshaw and e-auto booking system, modelled after platforms like Ola and Uber, will be available for all visitors to Mahakumbh 2025 to promote a 'Green Mahakumbh'.

The initiative is supported by both government and private transport providers and aims to provide affordable, eco-friendly options for devotees. The e-vehicles, which will be available for online booking starting December 15, will feature fixed fares, ensuring no arbitrary charges, officials said.

All drivers will be trained in good behaviour and customer service. Additionally, a ‘Pink Taxi’ service will be available, operated by female drivers to ensure the safety and comfort of women visitors, they added.

The introduction of the e-vehicle service is expected to ease local transportation while promoting a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

UP’s start-up, Comfy E Mobility, is spearheading this initiative, offering an online booking platform for e-rickshaws and e-autos. Starting December 15, devotees will be able to book eco-friendly rides with trained and verified drivers.

To further assist pilgrims and tourists, especially those facing language barriers, drivers will also be trained in using Google Voice Assistant. The e-vehicles will be available at key locations such as the railway station, bus stand, airport, and hotels.

Comfy E Mobility founder and director Manu Gupta said that the goal of the initiative is to provide a convenient, safe, and environmentally friendly app-based e-rickshaw taxi service for devotees coming from across the country and abroad for the Mahakumbh.

The service aims to provide affordable rides without charging any commission from drivers, ensuring cheaper fares for passengers. The company has verified each driver and vehicle owner to ensure a safe and reliable experience.

Starting with 300 e-rickshaws, the service will cover the entire Prayagraj and the Mahakumbh area. All vehicles will be GPS-tracked and fully enclosed for added safety. The fare system will be transparent, calculated on a per-kilometer basis, offering

relief from inflated charges by local rickshaw drivers. In case of any inconvenience, a dedicated call centre will be available for devotees to file complaints.

Comfy E Mobility CEO, RK Chauhan, said that the company, recognised by Startup India, is committed to reducing air pollution and increasing employment opportunities by introducing eco-friendly electric vehicles as taxis. The company sees the Mahakumbh as a perfect opportunity to launch this initiative.

With an expected influx of over 40 crore visitors during the religious fair, the government has made extensive transportation arrangements. Over 7,000 roadway buses and 550 shuttle buses will operate, while the railways will run 3,000 trains, including about 1,000 additional ones.