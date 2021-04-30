GRP find 450 Covid-positive passengers on outstation trains to Mumbai in 15 days

The government railway police (GRP), while screening travellers from other states entering the city, have found at least 450 Covid-19 cases among passengers in the past 15 days.

These passengers have been transferred to the Covid care centres for treatment.

GRP commissioner Quaiser Khalid said passengers alighting from trains coming from Kerala, Rajasthan, Goa, Delhi and the National Capital Region are being screened for their temperature and a Covid-19 test is being conducted at the railway stations. He added that each day, they have found at least 30 Covid-19 patients on outstation trains entering Mumbai.

“Once a Covid-19 patient is found, we immediately transfer the passenger to a Covid care centre and call all the passengers who were in the patient’s bogie to get themselves tested,” said Khalid.

Meanwhile, with the recent lockdown again creating panic among migrant labourers, resulting in crowding at railway stations across the city to go back to their native states, the railway police force and the state government have taken a host of measures to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are followed without creating a chaos like last year.

According to Khalid, unlike last year, they are well-prepared to handle the crowds and making sure that the migrant labourers do not create a ruckus.

Khalid said they have taken a few measures to accommodate all at migrants at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Bandra and Thane stations.

Khalid said no one was being allowed inside the railway platforms without a ticket. The RPF and GRP personnel are posted on all the entry and exit points of railway stations to ensure that ticketless travellers do not enter the premises and crowd the platforms, and thereby increase the chance of transmitting the virus.

Khalid said valid ticket holders are allowed on platforms only two hours before the train arrival to reduce the crowd in railway premises and to facilitate social distancing.

GRP has converted several parking areas outside long-distance train stations into waiting areas for traveling migrants and to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour, said the officer.

The government railway police (GRP), while screening travellers from other states entering the city, have found at least 450 Covid-19 cases among passengers in the past 15 days. These passengers have been transferred to the Covid care centres for treatment. GRP commissioner Quaiser Khalid said passengers alighting from trains coming from Kerala, Rajasthan, Goa, Delhi and the National Capital Region are being screened for their temperature and a Covid-19 test is being conducted at the railway stations. He added that each day, they have found at least 30 Covid-19 patients on outstation trains entering Mumbai. “Once a Covid-19 patient is found, we immediately transfer the passenger to a Covid care centre and call all the passengers who were in the patient’s bogie to get themselves tested,” said Khalid. Meanwhile, with the recent lockdown again creating panic among migrant labourers, resulting in crowding at railway stations across the city to go back to their native states, the railway police force and the state government have taken a host of measures to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are followed without creating a chaos like last year. According to Khalid, unlike last year, they are well-prepared to handle the crowds and making sure that the migrant labourers do not create a ruckus. Khalid said they have taken a few measures to accommodate all at migrants at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Bandra and Thane stations. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Covid shadow over 400th anniv celebrations of 9th Sikh guru Sangrur lawyers observe no work day to protest against Sunam SDM Tarn Taran hooch tragedy accused granted bail Mumbai’s coastal road project: 330 metres of tunnelling completed, says civic body Khalid said no one was being allowed inside the railway platforms without a ticket. The RPF and GRP personnel are posted on all the entry and exit points of railway stations to ensure that ticketless travellers do not enter the premises and crowd the platforms, and thereby increase the chance of transmitting the virus. Khalid said valid ticket holders are allowed on platforms only two hours before the train arrival to reduce the crowd in railway premises and to facilitate social distancing. GRP has converted several parking areas outside long-distance train stations into waiting areas for traveling migrants and to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour, said the officer.