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GTM 2026 to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from June 3 to 5

GTM 2026 to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from June 3 to 5

Updated on: May 02, 2026 05:33 pm IST
PTI |
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Thiruvananthapuram, The second edition of southern India's travel and trade expo, GTM 2026, will be held in the Kerala capital from June 3 to 5, with over 1,000 tour operators from India and abroad expected to participate.

GTM 2026 to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from June 3 to 5

The Global Travel Market 2026 will provide a platform for exhibitors and buyers to build business partnerships with key international players in the travel and tourism industry, while also helping them scale up their enterprises, Biju K, IAS, Secretary of Kerala Tourism, said in a press release.

The travel and trade exhibition will be held at the Golden Palace International Convention Centre near Karakkonam in Neyyattinkara. It is jointly organised by the South Kerala Hoteliers Forum , the Thiruvananthapuram Chamber of Commerce and Industries , Thavass Ventures, and Metro Mart, in association with Kerala Tourism and India Tourism.

The expo will showcase various tourism circuits by combining major destinations in south Kerala and will also feature a project to introduce Ayurveda to global tour operators, Biju said.

"The event will offer a vibrant environment for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer interactions, providing participants with an opportunity to meet, network, negotiate, find collaborators, conduct business, and gain new insights.

"In addition to showcasing a range of tourism products and services, the expo will provide an opportunity to connect with key players in the southern region's travel and tourism industry.

"The event will feature over 200 stalls set up by major hoteliers and resorts, tourism boards and organisations, airlines, hotel suppliers, travel agents, tour operators, and travel tech innovators," the release said.

The expo will also feature a dedicated 'HoReCa' pavilion to showcase products and solutions for hotels, restaurants, cafés, and the catering industry, it said.

"The pavilion will serve as a focused platform for business networking and sourcing. In addition, the Travancore Experience Zone will showcase the adventure, cuisine, culture, hospitality, literature, and other unique aspects of Travancore," it said.

In addition, pavilions featuring multiple themes-such as inbound travel operators to Kerala; outbound travel operators ; Ayurveda, yoga, and wellness operators; resorts, retreats, and hospitals; wedding tourism; corporate roadshows; and homestays and serviced villas-will be set up at the expo, the release said.

The expo will be open to the public on June 5, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / GTM 2026 to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from June 3 to 5
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