Guard fires at customer trying to enter bank without mask

LUCKNOW A security guard posted at a bank in Bareilly on Friday allegedly fired at a customer who was trying to force his way inside without a mask, said police
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 11:46 PM IST
LUCKNOW A security guard posted at a bank in Bareilly on Friday allegedly fired at a customer who was trying to force his way inside without a mask, said police. The customer, Rajesh Kumar Rathore, 35, was seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital while the guard was taken into custody, said police.

Rathore, who is employed as a helper in Northern Railway, visited the bank in the Civil Lines area and entered without wearing face mask. The guard, Keshav Kumar, 45, a resident of Subhash Nagar area, objected to this, saying “entry without mask is not allowed.”

A heated argument ensued, after which Rathore left the premises. However, after sometime, he returned to the bank, and this time also tried to enter without wearing a face mask. The duo again entered into heated arguments. And in a fit of rage, the guard shot at Rathore with his licensed double-barrel gun, leaving him badly injured, said cops.

Rohit Singh Sajwan, SSP, Bareilly said: “We have arrested the guard and Rathore has been hospitalised. We are investigating the matter. It was found that the guard objected to Rathore’s entry into the bank as he was not wearing a mask. This led to the argument between them, after which the guard shot Rathore in his leg.”

