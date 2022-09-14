Guava production in Prayagraj: Horticulture dept steps in to help increase yield, maintain quality
Under instructions from the govt, the dept is training cultivators on latest techniques and tips on tackling challenges
The state horticulture department has launched fresh attempts on the instructions of the state government, to promote guava farming and maintain fruit quality in Prayagraj. The effort is being so that farmers earn good income through their yields and don’t lose interest in the cultivation of the world-famous fruit.
The department is training farmers and guava cultivators on how to produce good crops using better techniques. Under the special drive, farmers and horticulturists from Prayagraj and adjoining districts were given training at the Horticultural Experiment and Training Centre, Khusru Bagh. The department provides free one-month training to farmers and gardeners.
This effort was necessitated by guava production witnessing a fall in Prayagraj in recent years for various reasons, including bad weather and pests.
Known for its colour and taste, the Allahabadi Amrood, famous in the country and even abroad, used to set the cash registers ringing for cultivators but now, but of late, farmer interest seems to have been cooling toward its cultivation.
Horticulture training specialist at the Khusro Bagh training centre, VK Singh, said that last year, guava production was hit for various reasons. Among them the major one was fruit flies.
Due to early monsoon, the yield was heavier which affected the quality and quantity of the guava crop in winter. Under new experiments at Khusro Bagh and other places in Prayagraj and Kaushambi etc attempts are being made to control pests and monsoon production of guava.
Singh said that farmers have been given tips to control monsoon crops under which 10% of urea has to be sprinkled on some special species of guava. Sprinkling 15% urea on L49 species of guava, twice during May, controls production in monsoon. This results in better yield of guava in winters.
Singh further said that farmers were asked to use a special pheromone trap (fruit fly trap) which easily traps male flies and controls their breeding. The horticulture department launched a drive to encourage farmers for guava production so that the fruit maintains its fame in the country and abroad.
-
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
-
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
-
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
-
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
-
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
