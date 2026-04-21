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Gujarat: 2 days after murder, arson in Dhandhuka town, demolition drive launched

Gujarat: 2 days after murder, arson in Dhandhuka town, demolition drive launched

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 04:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Ahmedabad, Two days after a road rage incident led to a murder and arson in Dhandhuka town in the district, authorities launched a demolition drive on Tuesday against alleged illegal constructions and encroachments of persons with criminal background.

Gujarat: 2 days after murder, arson in Dhandhuka town, demolition drive launched

Dharmesh Gamara was stabbed after two motorcycles collided on Sunday afternoon. Following his death, tensions flared and a group of people set fire to seven to eight roadside shops in the area.

Two persons identified as Samir and Rizwan were arrested for alleged involvement in the murder, while 15-20 persons were detained for the arson.

The local administration on Tuesday started the process of demolition of illegal encroachments using bulldozers amid tight police security, Sub Divisional Magistrate Vidyasagar said.

Authorities were already conducting an inquiry regarding the properties of the two murder accused, and illegal encroachments around their houses were being removed, he said.

"Action is being taken against 15 structures. The process had been ongoing for six months and has now been completed. The work of removing illegal encroachments has begun," the official said, asserting that all legal procedures were completed before the demolition.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Gujarat: 2 days after murder, arson in Dhandhuka town, demolition drive launched
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Gujarat: 2 days after murder, arson in Dhandhuka town, demolition drive launched
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