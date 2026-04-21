Ahmedabad, Two days after a road rage incident led to a murder and arson in Dhandhuka town in the district, authorities launched a demolition drive on Tuesday against alleged illegal constructions and encroachments of persons with criminal background.

Gujarat: 2 days after murder, arson in Dhandhuka town, demolition drive launched

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Dharmesh Gamara was stabbed after two motorcycles collided on Sunday afternoon. Following his death, tensions flared and a group of people set fire to seven to eight roadside shops in the area.

Two persons identified as Samir and Rizwan were arrested for alleged involvement in the murder, while 15-20 persons were detained for the arson.

The local administration on Tuesday started the process of demolition of illegal encroachments using bulldozers amid tight police security, Sub Divisional Magistrate Vidyasagar said.

Authorities were already conducting an inquiry regarding the properties of the two murder accused, and illegal encroachments around their houses were being removed, he said.

"Action is being taken against 15 structures. The process had been ongoing for six months and has now been completed. The work of removing illegal encroachments has begun," the official said, asserting that all legal procedures were completed before the demolition.

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{{^usCountry}} The drive was being carried out along Dhandhuka-Bagodara Highway and in Khatkiwad among other areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The drive was being carried out along Dhandhuka-Bagodara Highway and in Khatkiwad among other areas. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Some 400 police personnel were deployed and senior officials were also present, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Astha Rana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some 400 police personnel were deployed and senior officials were also present, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Astha Rana. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The action was being taken mainly against the illegal constructions of people involved in criminal activities including cow slaughter, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The action was being taken mainly against the illegal constructions of people involved in criminal activities including cow slaughter, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Municipal and revenue officials were also involved in the drive, Vidyasagar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Municipal and revenue officials were also involved in the drive, Vidyasagar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Some properties had been already identified, and the action at the accused's houses was initiated after this incident," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Some properties had been already identified, and the action at the accused's houses was initiated after this incident," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The houses of the accused, who had been served notices after the district administration completed the process of ascertaining their criminal history, are being demolished," said DySP Rana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The houses of the accused, who had been served notices after the district administration completed the process of ascertaining their criminal history, are being demolished," said DySP Rana. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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