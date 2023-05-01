CM Bhupendra Patel skips Gujarat foundation day event to be with ailing son

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday cancelled his visit to Jamnagar for Gujarat’s foundation day celebration as his son, Anuj Patel, was hospitalised in Mumbai after suffering from a brain stroke.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel (Twitter Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister is in Mumbai at Hinduja hospital, where his son is being treated, said an official.

“Due to the ill health of his son, CM Bhupendra Patel will not be travelling to Jamnagar to participate in Gujarat Gaurav Day celebrations. Governor Acharya Devvrat and Health Minister Rushikesh Patel will be participating in the event (at Jamnagar),” said an official statement from the Gujarat government.

Also Read: PM Modi, President Murmu, other top leaders extend wishes on Gujarat Gaurav Day

Anuj Patel suffered a brain stroke on Sunday in Ahmedabad and had undergone surgery on the same day in Ahmedabad’s KD hospital, following which his health was stable.

On Monday, he was airlifted to Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital, where he will undergo further surgery. He is currently been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Gujarat’s foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said greeted the state. “Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all-round progress, as well as, its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead,” he wrote on Twitter.

Gujarat Day is celebrated on May 1 each year to celebrate the formation of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON