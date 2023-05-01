PM Modi, President Murmu, other top leaders extend wishes on Gujarat Gaurav Day

Gujarat Day, also referred to as 'Gujarat Gaurav Day', holds significant importance as it marks the commemoration of the statehood that was established on May 1, 1960, after the region predominantly inhabited by Gujarati-speaking people was separated from Bombay State. Top leaders extended their wishes on Gujarat Gaurav Day.

Top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday extended their wishes and congratulated the Gujarati people all over the world on this auspicious occasion.

Modi took to Twitter to convey wishes on the occasion. “Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all round progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead!” he tweeted.

President Murmu, as she wished for the state's formation day said that great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel hail from the land of Gujarat. “On Gujarat Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to all the countrymen, especially to all the residents of the state,” Murmu wrote on Twitter.

“The enterprising and progressive people here have contributed significantly to the development of the country. I wish that Gujarat continues to move forward on the path of progress and the happiness and prosperity of the residents of the state increase,” she further said.

Patel said, “Under the leadership of our Prime Minister we are celebrating Amritkal, this first Gujarat Foundation Day of Amritkal is a day of special importance.”

Union home minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day. “By changing calamities into opportunities, Gujarat today has become synonymous with peace, power, prosperity and overall development. This land of Gandhiji and Sardar Sahib will continue to contribute to the progress of the country with the same passion and dedication in the future,” Shah wrote on Twitter.

As part of the government's push to celebrate India's cultural diversity, around 30 Raj Bhawans across the country have planned to commemorate the statehoods of Maharashtra and Gujarat today.

The Raj Bhawans of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Assam, and Uttarakhand will be hosting events to mark the occasion. This initiative to celebrate the formation days of different states will continue in the future as well, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" initiative.

