'Sada sukhi raho': 100-year-old Gujarat woman in New Zealand blesses PM Modi during 100th 'Mann Ki Baat' episode

ByYagya Sharma
Apr 30, 2023 04:06 PM IST

100-year-old Ramiben blessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hailed his leadership as she listened to the centenary episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

A 100-year-old Gujarat woman, Ramiben, who is currently living in New Zealand hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “true son of the soil” and a “leader with strong determination” during the special broadcast of the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. The centenarian led the event attended by 100 Indian-origin women at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Auckland.

100-year-old Ramiben blessing PM Modi during the broadcast of 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' in New Zealand's Auckland. (ANI)
100-year-old Ramiben blessing PM Modi during the broadcast of 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' in New Zealand's Auckland. (ANI)

Members of the Indian diaspora, the New Zealand Parliament, and the country’s political leaders were also present at the event which was organised by the NID Foundation and Indian High Commission at New Zealand.

According to an official statement, Ramiben got emotional during the programme after seeing the picture of Prime Minister Modi on-screen, and blessed the PM for continuing the efforts to lead India to new heights as she said “Sada shukhi raho”.

“It is an honour to be a part of the historic 100th episode. PM Modi is the true son of the soil and a leader with strong determination. He has done a lot for the development of Gujarat as the Chief Minister of the state," Ramiben said as the event concluded.

“Now, as the Prime Minister of India, he has been working with similar zeal for taking the country on the path of progress and development and realizing the vision of a Developed India by 2047 in Amrit Kaal,” she added.

High commissioner of India to New Zealand, Neeta Bhushan, and honorary consul of India, Bhav Dhillon, were also present at the special screening of 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode.

Topics
gujarat mann ki baat new zealand progress vision narendra modi pm modi
gujarat mann ki baat new zealand progress vision narendra modi pm modi + 4 more
