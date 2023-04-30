Home / India News / On Mann ki Baat, UNESCO chief asks ‘Indian way’ to impart education globally

On Mann ki Baat, UNESCO chief asks 'Indian way' to impart education globally

BySnehashish Roy
Apr 30, 2023 12:31 PM IST

UNESCO DG Audrey Azoulay congratulates on the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) director-general Audrey Azoulay congratulated on the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' – a flagship radio broadcasting programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – and said the organisation and India have long common history in all areas including education, science, culture and information.

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).(REUTERS)
Azoulay talked about UNESCO's target to provide everyone in the world access to quality education by 2030. In this area, she asked PM Modi about the Indian way to achieve the target.

Responding to the UNESCO chief, PM Modi recalled instances from the show where he mentioned names of those who worked selflessly towards imparting education. He recalled names of late D Prakash Rao, who was tea seller and made his life's mission to educate underprivileged children; Sanjay Kashyap, who runs digital library in villages in Jharkhand; Hemlata NK, who helped children through e-learning during Covid-19.

Referring to G-20 summit which is being headed by India this year, Azoulay asked how the country is going to put culture and education at the top of the international agenda.

PM Modi both cultural preservation and education remained the favourite topics in the show. “Be it Lakshadweep's Kummel Brothers Challengers Club or Karnataka's Kavemshri Ki ‘Kala Chetna’ Manch, people from every corner of the country have sent me such examples through letters. We also talked about three competitions for composing patriotic songs, rangoli and lullaby,” he said.

He added that the resolve to further enriching the diverse global culture has strengthened.

