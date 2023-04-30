Home / India News / ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign activist joins PM Modi's 100th Mann Ki Baat episode

‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign activist joins PM Modi's 100th Mann Ki Baat episode

ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Apr 30, 2023 11:53 AM IST

Modi then thanked the activist for bringing the campaign to life and making it a success in the spirit of “Beti-Padhao, Beti-Bachao.”

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday featured activist Sunil Jaglan who initiated “Selfie with Daughter”, a social media campaign. He also had the opportunity to speak with Prime Minister in the special episode, which was also aired at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Modi stated that the "Selfie with Daughter" campaign is not about technology or anything else, but about "daughters."
Modi stated that the "Selfie with Daughter" campaign is not about technology or anything else, but about "daughters."

As the converdsation began, PM Modi wished Jaglan, who was already excited. The activist then replied, “I'm very happy to listen to your voice.”

Modi then thanked him for bringing the campaign to life and making it a success in the spirit of “Beti-Padhao, Beti-Bachao.” The Prime Minister also mentioned about the gender ratio in the state of Haryana when discussing the female-oriented campaign.

Modi stated that the “Selfie with Daughter” campaign is not about technology or anything else, but about “daughters”.

Modi inquired about his daughters as well.“Kaise hai bethiya? Kya kar rahe hai abhi ?” (How are your daughters, what are they doing now?) asked Modi.

In turn, Jaglan told the Prime Minister that everything is fine. He also took note of their names and the standard they are in.

At the end of the conversation, PM Modi bestowed his blessings on Jaglan's daughters, saying, "They will reach great heights."

Ealier, Sunil Jaglan said the campaign "Selfie with Daughter" which was launched from a small village in Haryana has gradually snowballed into a success. He thanked PM Modi for giving a push to the initiative.

Under the campaign, Jaglan urged people to take photographs with their daughters and upload them on social media. He has been working for women empowerment and village development for the past several years with a focus on female foeticide.

Jaglan said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign from Panipat in January 2015, he felt inspired by the initiative and wanted to do something which could supplement the government's efforts.

Jaglan, who found mention in various episodes of 'Mann ki Baat', said this week alone he participated in several events in Delhi organised by Prasar Bharti to celebrate the 100th edition of the PM's monthly radio address. The 100th 'Mann ki Baat' will be broadcast on Sunday.

Jaglan said he also attended a national conclave, which was addressed by union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi, on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)

