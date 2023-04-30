Home / India News / Watch: S Jaishankar joins Indian diaspora in US to listen to PM's Mann Ki Baat

Watch: S Jaishankar joins Indian diaspora in US to listen to PM's Mann Ki Baat

ByMallika Soni
Apr 30, 2023 11:30 AM IST

Mann Ki Baat: The monthly radio programme completed its 100th episode today.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined the Indian diaspora in New Jersey to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ as the monthly radio programme completed its 100th episode today.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also listened to the broadcast with the Indian diaspora in London and said that PM Modi has raised the esteem of the Indian Diaspora abroad, statement released by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The world is looking up to the Indian Diaspora with great hope and expectation and it is high time that they also rise to the occasion, he added.

The ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme started on October 3, 2014 and is broadcast in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects and 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili.

The 100th episode of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat is also being broadcast live at the UN headquarters.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
mann ki baat jaishankar
mann ki baat jaishankar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out