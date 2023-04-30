Home / Cities / Dehradun News / It is ‘Jan Jan Ki Baat’, says Uttarakhand CM on Mann Ki Baat 100th episode

It is ‘Jan Jan Ki Baat’, says Uttarakhand CM on Mann Ki Baat 100th episode

ANI |
Apr 30, 2023 10:26 AM IST

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi's monthly radio programme will complete its 100th episode today, which will be aired at 11 am and broadcast live across the country

Ahead of the 100th episode of the Prime Minister's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said it is called 'Mann Ki Baat' but actually it is 'Jan Jan Ki Baat'.

Read here: 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat: 'A truly special journey,’ tweets PM Modi ahead of broadcast

Talking to ANI, Uttarakhand CM said, "It might be called 'Mann Ki Baat' but actually it is 'Jan Jan Ki Baat'. This is about several people in the country who used to work hard without recognition."

PM Modi's monthly radio programme will complete its 100th episode today, which will be aired at 11 am and broadcast live across the country and in various parts of the world, including the United Nations Headquarters.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

A study was conducted regarding the impact of Mann Ki Baat on the lives of the people.

Click here for live updates on 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

The study showed that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions.

The programme will be telecast live by Doordarshan in Raj Bhavans across the country. The Raj Bhavan in Mumbai will host citizens from Maharashtra who have been mentioned by the Prime Minister in previous editions of Mann Ki Baat along with other eminent personalities from the state. (ANI)

