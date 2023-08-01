Gujarat govt to explore mandatory parental consent for love marriages: CM

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel has said that his government will examine the viability of implementing a system that mandates parental approval for love marriages, but only if it is in line with constitutional provisions. The proposal comes in response to demands from certain sections of the influential Patidar community in the state.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM shared insights from his conversation with health minister Rushikesh Patel during an event organised by the Sardar Patel Group in Mehsana on Sunday.

“While coming here, (cabinet minister) Rushikesh Patel told me that we should relook the occurrences of girls eloping, and carry out a comprehensive study with an aim to make parental consent mandatory for love marriages. If the Constitution supports it, we will carry out a study and try to achieve the best possible outcome,” Patel said.

The idea of making parental consent mandatory for love marriages has garnered support from Congress MLA Imran Khedawala.

“At a time when parents are neglected in love marriages, the government is planning to create a specific system that is constitutionally feasible... The CM has assured to get a study conducted on mandatory parental approvals. If the government brings such law in the assembly session, then my support is with them,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government in 2021 amended the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act that penalises forcible or fraudulent religious conversion by marriage. Under the amended Act, there is a provision of up to 10 years’ imprisonment if a person is found guilty.

The Gujarat high court later stayed certain contentious sections of the Act and its order was challenged in the Supreme Court, where it is still pending hearing.

During a discussion in Gujarat assembly in March, BJP MLA Fatehsinh Chauhan linked love marriages to crimes and claimed that making parental approval mandatory would reduce the crime rate in the state.

“Marriages solemnised without parental consent contribute to the crime rate in the state. If such marriages are registered with parental consent, the crime rate could potentially decrease by 50 percent. The current practice of registering court marriages in districts other than the couple’s own often leads to the concealment of documents, resulting in unfortunate situations where the girl suffers, or the parents are driven to extreme measures such as suicide. Additionally, parents occupied with their professions may struggle to care for their daughters, making them vulnerable to exploitation by anti-social elements who lure them into elopement.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the same discussion in the assembly, Congress MLA Geni Thakore echoed a similar demand to address the issue. She emphasised the importance of safeguarding girls from potential harm caused by boys with criminal backgrounds or those unable to find marriage partners.

“Our intention is not to oppose love marriages, but rather to ensure that girls are not lured into relationships by boys with criminal backgrounds or desperation, leading to harassment and suffering for the girls involved. We propose an amendment to the act, mandating that marriages take place in the girl’s village, following the customary marriage procession, and with registration conducted in the taluka where she resides. Additionally, witnesses should be from her own village to ensure her safety and well-being,” Thakore said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON