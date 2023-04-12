Morbi municipality dissolved five months after bridge collapse tragedy

The Gujarat government on Tuesday evening dissolved the Morbi municipality in the aftermath of the suspension bridge collapse that killed 135 people on October 30, 2022 , an official said.

After the Gujarat high court raised questions in a suo motu action last December, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government in January issued a show-cause notice to the civic body, controlled by the same party, asking why it should not be superseded for completely failing to discharge its basic duties.

The notice cited the report of a special investigation team (SIT), which pointed out the extremely shoddy repair work of the bridge and its cables, carried out by a company subcontracted by the Oreva Group.

The Oreva Group had written several letters to the municipality between 2018 and 2020 warning that the condition of the bridge was in a dilapidated state and an accident was waiting to happen if it continued to remain open for the public, according to the government notice.

It also stated that the civic body had failed to take any concrete steps for repair or maintenance of the bridge despite several meetings between government officials and stakeholders, after the Oreva Group’s contract expired in 2017.

It is alleged that there were procedural lapses in the agreement signed between Morbi municipality and the Oreva Group, which was given the contract to operate, maintain and manage the bridge.

The municipality, in its reply to the notice, pleaded innocence saying that it had never given approval to hand over the bridge to the Oreva Group.

Additional resident collector Narendra Muchhal, the chief officer of the municipality, will continue to hold the charge.