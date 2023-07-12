Gujarat government doubles health insurance cover for Ayushman cardholders

The Gujarat government on Tuesday informed that the insurance cover under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) will be doubled for its citizens. Starting July 11, PMJAY beneficiaries in the state will receive an insurance cover of ₹10 lakhs, a twofold rise from the previous coverage of ₹5 lakhs.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel. (Twitter Photo)

With this, the state government aims to benefit approximately 17.8 million Ayushman Bharat cardholders in Gujarat, enhancing their access to quality medical treatment.

“The Gujarat government has decided to provide health cover up to ₹10 lakh instead of ₹5 lakh to Ayushman cardholder families. This policy enables beneficiaries to receive free treatment at every PMJAY-empanelled hospital across the country. So far, Ayushman cards have been issued to 17.9 million people in the state. Apart from this, we have also started a feedback mechanism. Through this, we ensure that every Ayushman card holder gets free and hassle-free treatment in empanelled hospitals of the state, be it government or private hospitals,” chief minister Bhupendra Patel said while launching the initiative.

The state health department has empanelled 2,848 hospitals, including 2,027 government, 803 private and 18 centrally sponsored establishments under the scheme. The state has already settled more than 5.399 million claims by spending ₹10,221 crore under the scheme, according to an official statement.

The revised health coverage of up to ₹10 lakh comes at no additional cost to the beneficiaries as the whole expense is going to be completely borne by the state government, it added.

