Gujarat I-T officer ‘missing’ for over a year found dead wrapped in blanket at home in Kanpur

That’s when she started uploading fashion posts on Instagram. “I went to H&M in Europe while on a family trip at a time when the brand wasn’t available in India,” she recalls. Her parents helped her click pictures for the ‘gram’. But it was only when YouTube approached her to make a fashion channel called The Styledge that Santoshi began to realise that something about fashion resonated with her. She related to the design aspect of fashion, plus, she enjoyed flaunting her edgy style. Her debut video was about styling a denim jacket. “I realised then that videos were my thing. I shot one day a month to make content for four videos,” Santoshi reminisces.

Career calling

Given Santoshi’s growing immersion in fashion, her career switch didn’t come as a surprise to her hotelier father and power yoga trainer mother.

“Back then, we only had Facebook and I would change my display picture many times and get 100-200 likes. That was an obsession,” Santoshi laughs. “My parents knew my intentions were right, as being a fashion creator fit my personality. And I was responsible with my marks.”