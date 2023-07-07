2 killed, 3 injured in Manipur; death toll in ethnic clashes mounts to 125

Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a gunfight that took place between two groups in Manipur’s Churachandpur district early on Friday morning, police said.

Manipur has witnessed ethnic tension between the two tribal communities– Meiteis and Kukis since May 3 (File Photo)

The recent deaths have taken the total number of those killed in ethnic clashes in the northeastern to at least 125. Since May 3, more than 300 people have been injured and around 50,000 displaced to date.

“Two people died and three were injured in violence that broke out Friday morning at Kangvai near the border between Churachandpur and Bishnupur district,” Churachandpur superintendent of police (SP) Karthik Malladi said.

“Village defence personnel from two groups were involved in the gunfight. The situation has now been brought under control, but we are keeping a close watch,” he added.

Police said the gunfight started around 1:30am on Friday when armed miscreants from one group attacked the villagers. There was a lull of a few hours and then it resumed around 5:30am before it was brought under control, said police.

On Thursday, a woman was allegedly shot dead near a school in Imphal West district , a day after schools resumed classes in the state.

Meanwhile, a five-member MP delegation from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) visited the Churachandpur district on Friday to take stock of the law and order situation. During their stay, the MPs also visited two relief camps in the district.

