Gunfire, clash over land dispute jolts Deoria town; constable injured

GORAKHPUR The Bhatpar Rani town in Deoria district was jolted by a firing incident followed by a clash between two groups on Thursday morning, all stemming from a heated land dispute. Representational photo (HT Photo)

Bhatpar Rani’s circle officer, PN Tiwari, confirmed the incident and said that the chowkidar (constable), who sustained bullet injuries during the firing, is currently receiving treatment at Maharishi Devaraha Baba Medical College in Deoria and is reported to be out of danger.

According to officials, the dispute over a piece of land had been brewing between Gireesh Chand Dixit and Kamlesh Chand. The situation escalated on Thursday after the Diwali celebrations when Gireesh Chand, a resident of Deoria, was returning from his village. He was ambushed by a group of six motorcycle-borne assailants.

In a desperate attempt to rescue his father from the assault, Gireesh Chand’s son, witnessing the ongoing attack, fired a shot into the air. Accidentally, the bullet struck a chowkidar who was on duty.

Police promptly took Gireesh Chand’s son into custody and admitted his injured father to Deoria district hospital. CO PN Tiwari confirmed that an official inquiry into the case has been initiated, and security measures around the village have been intensified. The authorities are working to bring resolution and maintain peace in the wake of this unsettling incident.

