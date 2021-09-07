Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol writes to FM, seeks revival of cooperative bank

Pathankot Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol has written a letter to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging her to intervene to lift restrictions on Hindu Cooperative Bank in interests of the shareholders and account holders. “The Hindu Cooperative Bank Limited has 5,000 shareholders and 90,000 depositors, has now made significant recovery in recovery of loans and other parameters. In light of this, I request you to provide relief to stakeholders by lifting moratorium-related restrictions on the bank,” the letter reads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON