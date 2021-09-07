Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol writes to FM, seeks revival of cooperative bank

Sunny Deol says the cooperative bank has made significant recovery and must be allowed to function without restrictions. (HT Photo)

Pathankot Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol has written a letter to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging her to intervene to lift restrictions on Hindu Cooperative Bank in interests of the shareholders and account holders. “The Hindu Cooperative Bank Limited has 5,000 shareholders and 90,000 depositors, has now made significant recovery in recovery of loans and other parameters. In light of this, I request you to provide relief to stakeholders by lifting moratorium-related restrictions on the bank,” the letter reads.

