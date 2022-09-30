Guru Gorakhnath Univ, RMRC team up to control vector-borne diseases

In an initiative to control vector-borne diseases in eastern Uttar Pradesh and in southern parts of Bihar, director of Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Dr Rajnikant and vice chancellor of Guru Gorakhnath University, Major general Atul Vajpayee, signed a memorandum of understanding here on Thursday.

Now the RMRC and the University will work in collaboration to control various diseases.

It is notable that on the directions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the Indian Council of Medical Research Centre had established its regional unit in the district to identify the microscopic species of bacteria in water that cause frequent outbreak of diseases like Japanese encephalitis, dengue, malaria etc.

As a result, the Japanese encephalitis has been remarkably contained in last six years.

Likewise, within one year of its inception, the Guru Gorakhnath University has started research on various diseases and recently it identified the cause of fever due to leptospirosis that was appreciated by other universities.