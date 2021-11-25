Gurugram: Daulatabad main road to be upgraded to ease congestion

To ease traffic congestion and streamline movement of vehicles, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has planned to upgrade the Daulatabad main road, which connects the Daulatabad flyover to the Dwarka Expressway.

The MCG’s plan includes relaying of the 1.1-km stretch with ready mixed concrete, widening the two-lane carriageway with an extra lane on each side, installing a traffic signal at the Chauma Road/ Dhanwapur Road intersection, placing jersey barriers to divert traffic, and painting zebra crossings for facilitating movement of pedestrians and cyclists, officials said on Wednesday.

The stretch is heavily congested and its upgrade will help residents of sectors 3, 9, 103, 107, and 108. The civic body has floated a ₹1.71 crore tender for the project, bids of which will be opened on December 6, the officials said.

“Once a contractor is finalised, we will initiate the work in the next two-three weeks. We are aiming to start the work on the project by the end of December. The contractor will have to maintain the stretch for two years from the date the project is completed,” said Satpal Singh, executive engineer of MCG who is overseeing the project.

The MCG had planned a similar project in December 2017, however, due to technical reasons it never took off. In July, the MCG had floated the same tender. However, due to a lack of bidders, it has been refloated again.

“We want to widen the existing carriageway on each side by an extra lane as well as the service lanes of the flyover to facilitate traffic movement. For further streamlining, we will be placing a traffic signal at the intersection for proper dispersal of traffic,” said a former MCG official who was earlier overseeing the project.

Yashesh Yadav, president of Dwarka Expressway Welfare Association, which represents several residential projects on the expressway, said that currently, the stretch is pothole-ridden and uneven. During peak hours it takes commuters 15-20 minutes to cross the stretch, he said.

“The road is in a bad condition. Once upgraded, it will not only provide relief to thousands of residents living in sectors 3, 9, 103, 107, and 108, but also hundreds of commuters coming from Chhawla in Delhi who work in various parts of Old Gurgaon,” said Yadav.