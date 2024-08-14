Gurugram man’s papers forged to buy Delhi truck for smuggling liquor

Gurugram: Unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly forging documents of a city resident to buy a truck from Delhi, then get it registered in Nagaland and later use it for smuggling liquor in Bihar where prohibition is in force from 2016, police said on Wednesday. Investigators said that Singh submitted a written complaint at the Gurugram Sadar police station and to senior officials on March 19. But, when no action was taken, he moved court which ordered a probe following which an FIR was registered against the suspects. (Representational Image)

They said that the matter came to light when a Bihar police team reached Gurugram to arrest Rajender Singh, 52, a New Colony resident, on March 18 this year as the truck registered in his name had been seized with liquor in Doriganj, Saran.

Investigators said that Singh earlier had a liquor manufacturing firm in partnership with four others in Patiala, Punjab but quit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They said that Singh submitted a written complaint at the Gurugram Sadar police station and to senior officials on March 19. However, when no action was taken, he moved court which ordered a probe following which an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday.

A senior police officer, who does not want to be identified, said that Singh’s Adhaar Card with his permanent residential address of Gurugram was used to buy the truck from Azadpur, Delhi and it was registered in Nagaland.

Investigators said that prima facie it has surfaced that no transaction had occurred from any of Singh’s bank accounts and the firm authorities who had sold the truck had never seen him. Singh’s mobile number was not listed in the documents, they said. Police said that it also surfaced that at least four more trucks were bought from the firm in a similar manner.

Inspector Arjun Dev, station house officer of Gurugram Sadar police station, said that the complainant had alleged that his former business partner in Patiala, who lives in a township in Sector 48, had misused his documents to buy a truck in his name for smuggling liquor.