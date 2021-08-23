Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram: Two booked for kidnapping, assaulting 22-year-old over tiff

Gurugram: The city police booked two men for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 22-year-old supervisor of a private company when he was returning home to Gurugram’s Sector 37C
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Gurugram: The city police booked two men for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 22-year-old supervisor of a private company when he was returning home to Gurugram’s Sector 37C.

Police said the victim, Sector 37C resident Mukul, was formerly acquainted with the two suspects, Nikhil and Doni, and the alleged assault was the result of a tiff regarding another common friend.

According to police, the suspects allegedly forced him at gunpoint to drive his scooter to an isolated stretch, where they hit him with a metal knuckle punch and bricks and stones on Friday night.

A case under sections 323 (assault), 341 (wrongful restraint), 365 (kidnapping), 506 (threatening for life) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was filed at Sector 10 police station on Saturday. Police said they are on their lookout for the two suspects.

Around 8pm on Friday, Mukul had stopped at a friend’s shop in Saraswati Enclave while on his way back from office. “Two men started misbehaving with me and forced me to board my scooter which was parked outside. Nikhil threatened me and asked me to drive towards Sector 37, to an area behind a private school,” he said.

Once there, police said the suspects allegedly assaulted him and “even threatened to kill him”.

Police said after raining blows for over 10 minutes, the suspects fled after a tractor driver, who came across the assault, rushed to Mukul’s aid. The victim was taken to Sector 10 Civil hospital.

Vijay Kumar, station house officer of Sector 10 police station, said that they recorded Mukul’s statement late on Friday night. “The suspects were known to him and were old friends. They recently had a tiff related to their common friends and were holding grudges... They assaulted him when they found him alone,” he said.

