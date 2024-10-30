Gurugram: Two steal radio units from mobile towers worth 10L, held

With the arrest of two persons, an interstate gang has been busted for their involvement in dismantling and stealing costly remote radio units from mobile phone towers, police said on Tuesday. The arrested men had received ₹ 60,000 commission for each RRU. (File Photo)

According to police, Mohammad Faizan hails from Wasepur in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha and Mohammad Kasim from Arvind Nagar, Delhi. They live in Ghaziabad and conduct recce in the NCR to zero-in on vulnerable mobile phone towers at secluded places and then target them at night to decamp with the costly equipment. Investigators suspected that the stolen RRUs, which are the key signal transmission units for mobile phone telecommunication, were being smuggled out of the country as they sell abroad at higher rates. Officials said that an RRU costs upto ₹10 lakh in India.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police said that the duo had stolen a mobile phone tower equipment from along the Dwarka Expressway on September 26.

“An official of a private firm, maintaining these towers, had submitted a complaint at Rajendra Park police station on October 16 about the theft, following which an FIR was registered,” he said.

A senior crime branch official, requesting not to be named, said that the suspects had sold the two stolen RRUs to a person in Delhi who is suspected to be involved in further smuggling them out of the country. “He is on the run and we are trying to nab him,” Kumar said.

The arrested men had received ₹60,000 commission for each RRU. They have confessed to targeting at least six towers till now across Gurugram, indicating that at least 12 RRUs were stolen.

Investigators said that Faizan and Kasim earlier worked for a contractor who used to install mobile towers and thus were aware of the value of the equipment and how to dismantle them.