Guv Anandiben Patel inaugurates ‘Census Data Research Workstation’ at DDU

Governor Anandiben Patel virtually inaugurated the ‘Census Data Research Workstation’ at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur, on Monday and laid the foundation stone of the university’s Evaluation Building from Raj Bhawan. DDU vice chancellor Poonam Tandon with her team in Gorakhpur. (HT)

An MoU was also signed on the occasion between vice chancellor of the university Prof Poonam Tandon and the director of the Directorate of Census Operations Sheetal Verma.

Addressing the event, the governor emphasized that the establishment of the workstation would create a conducive environment and opportunities for extensive research for academicians, researchers, and students in the region. The signed MoU in this context would mark a new milestone in the university’s progress. She highlighted the importance of detailed census data in developing policies, monitoring their implementation, and evaluating plans.

Praising the proactive role of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University in implementing the New Education Policy, the governor urged the university to strengthen its research capabilities and promote socially useful research.

She reviewed the progress of the university’s Samarth Portal implementation and directed to work swiftly in this direction.

Vice chancellor of DDU Gorakhpur University Poonam Tandon said it was a proud moment for university to be selected by the ministry of home affairs, of Government of India for establishing the workstation.

Director of census Sheetal Verma said this station would surely come up to the expectations of people and affiliated degree colleges with DDU Gorakhpur University would make good use of workstation.

It is noteworthy that the “Census Data Research Workstation” has been established in the Cyber Library of the university’s Central Library. The objective of this establishment is to benefit educational institutions, academicians, researchers, students, and data users, and to encourage research.

All published census tables and data of Census 1991-2011 are available to researchers in soft copy at this research workstation. From this workstation, data users can easily obtain various micro level data related to census for their study and research.