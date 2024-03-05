Guv talks tough on regularising session in varsities at Dr BR Ambedkar University 89th Convocation in Agra

Governor Anandiben Patel talked tough on the regularity of the academic calendar and questioned the delay in holding convocations. She stressed timely admissions, exams and result declaration in universities, in the interest of students. Governor Anandiben Patel at the 89th Convocation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The governor was in Agra on Tuesday to preside over the 89th Convocation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra. Senior scientist and director-general of Council of Scientific & industrial Research Dr (Mrs) N Kalaiselvi was the chief guest, while Yogendra Upadhayaya, minister for higher and technical education, who is MLA from Agra South and an alumni of Agra university, was the guest of honour.

“The convocation should be in the beginning of the academic session in July but is being held with delay here at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra. This has to be followed by universities in the state and Agra university should also do the same,” said the governor.

“For this, universities need to have timely admission, timely exams and timely results. A delayed academic session is against the interest of lakhs of students in the university. There are reasons for delay in exam results that too by those who are well read not illiterate. This needs to stop and those not prepared to improve should face action,” said the governor.

“There are universities in the state performing well and six of them had attained A plus grade and acquired a grant of ₹100 crore. Agra university can also attempt this and the vice-chancellor has been asked to come prepared for a plan for NAAC accreditation by March 15 and give their presentation if interested in improvement, otherwise, things will continue as they are,” Patel said.

“To bring changes for the better, there is a need for tough measures. Students have the capacity to perform better but need the ambience for it. There are colleges which release marks with delay and cause delay in the declaration of the result. For this, a grading system has been introduced and colleges doing good should be given A grade, mediocre with B and worst performers be given C grade. Those in A grade will be rewarded, B grade colleges will be guided, but for every two worst performing colleges a teacher will be deputed to visit the college and make them aware about corrective measures and those failing still, will face action,” said Patel in her presidential address.

The governor who gave away 120 medals to students and Dr Prachi Gupta from SN Medical College of Agra got maximum 10 medals.

In all 1,35,526 students were awarded degrees during convocation out of whom 1,11,307 are graduates, 10,663 post-graduates and 12,602 students of professional courses. Four were awarded D Lit and 93 were given a degree of PhD during the convocation held on the Vivekanand campus.

Dr N Kalaiselvi in her convocation address highlighted increased use of science and technology in the growth of the nation.

“We are no longer a nation looking to other countries to address our needs. We are now giving food, medicine and security to other nations. We should all make the nation self-sufficient and ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) through education, technology and research,” she said.

Vice-Chancellor, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra, Prof Ashu Rani, welcomed the guests to the Vivekanand Campus of the university in Khandari area of Agra city.

The governor also inaugurated various projects, including an Arogya Kendra on the Vivekanand campus. Other projects, including Chatra Parishad Bhawan, Solar Energy Plant, AI Computer Lab, Environmental Science Lab and Maharana Pratap Hostel were also inaugurated.