Gyanvapi cellar: Hearing on lawyer’s plea on December 2

The Varanasi district court on Thursday fixed December 2 as the next date of further hearing an application filed by advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi on November 8 urging the court to make him party in the civil suit that seeks appointment of the Varanasi district magistrate or any other suitable person as receiver of the cellar (tahkhana) on the southern side of Gyanvapi mosque.

On November 20, plaintiff Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas had filed an objection against the plea filed by advocate Rastogi. On September 25, the suit was filed by Vyas in the court of civil judge (senior division), Varanasi. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi gave this information. Advocate Rastogi presented his arguments before the court on Thursday.

Simultaneously, the plaintiff filed an application in the district court the same day i.e. September 25, urging the court to transfer the suit to itself. Advocates Vishnu Shankar Jain, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi and Sudhir Tripathi had filed the fresh suit on behalf of Vyas and the application for transferring it to the district court.

The suit is titled Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas vs Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Commitee, which manages Gyanvapi mosque, and others. Last month, the Varanasi district court ordered transfer of the suit to itself on an application filed in the district court by plaintiff Vyas.

