Gymkhana club member, staff body move Delhi HC

A Gymkhana club’s member and staff association have moved the Delhi High Court challenging a show-cause notice issued by an estate officer in connection with the eviction proceedings. In a show-cause notice issued on June 29, the estate officer directed the club’s representative to appear on or before July 7 to explain why the eviction proceedings should not continue.

In a show-cause notice issued on June 29, the estate officer directed the club’s representative to appear on or before July 7 to explain why the eviction proceedings should not continue in accordance with the earlier eviction order.

The notice stated that, following the termination of the club’s lease on May 22 and the government’s exercise of its right of re-entry under the lease deed, the club’s continued occupation constitutes “unauthorised occupation” under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971. It also said that the land is required for defence infrastructure, public security, governance infrastructure and other projects serving the public interest.

In their application, which is scheduled to be heard by a bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan on Monday, Vijay Khurana, the long-standing member, and the Staff Welfare Association, contended that the June 29 show-cause notice is based on “entirely erroneous and premature assumptions” as it was issued even as their suit challenging the Centre’s May 22 notice directing the club to vacate the premises by June 5 remains pending before the Delhi High Court, where the validity of the lease termination is yet to be decided.

“The Estate Officer has not formed an independent prima facie opinion as required under Section 4 of the Public Premises Act. Instead, the show-cause notice mechanically adopts the executive conclusion of the L&DO that the lease has been lawfully determined,” the plea read.

Situated in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, the Delhi Gymkhana Club lies adjacent to the Prime Minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. Established in 1913 as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club and renamed after Independence, it remains one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious institutional clubs.

On May 22, the Centre directed the club to hand over its premises at 2, Safdarjung Road, to the Land and Development Office (L&DO) by June 5, invoking a public-purpose clause in the original lease deed. The order stated the property is located in a “highly sensitive and strategic area” and is required to strengthen defence infrastructure and serve public security needs.

On May 26, the Centre had told the Delhi High Court that it would not take “immediate possession” of the property and that any eviction-related action would be undertaken only in accordance with law and after issuance of prior notice.