Gyms, salons reopen with demand for some fiscal aid from government

PUNE Gymnasium and salon owners in the city are happy with the decision of the administration to allow operations to restart with a 50 per cent capacity rule.

However, these business owners now expect the government to offer some financial aid.

After the first wave, gyms were given permission to restart operations in October 2020, after seven months of closure.

Between March 2020 and May 2021, gyms and salons have been closed for a total of nine months.

The new “break the chain” order states that gym, salons, beauty parlours, spas and wellness centres can operate till 4pm at 50% capacity and only on an appointment basis, with no air-conditioner operating.

“It’s a welcome move and we will restart operations from Monday. However, many trainers will re-join in two-three days. Getting clients is also a task. The few who are fitness freak have already confirmed their time slots,” said Ayesha Nagargoje, RC Fitness club, Wagholi.

The fitness and wellness industries have pegged their total losses in the nine months of closure at Rs500 crore.

“Government should give us concessions on taxes, and electricity bills. Big gym owners manage to survive, but the smaller ones are in bad shape and have already started other part-time jobs for survival,” said Nilesh Kale, president of Pune the Fitness Club Association.

Hairstylist Hiral Shah said, “The decision is welcome, but now many have got used to home service and they feel more secure instead of coming to salons. The decision will be boon to small outlet owners.”

Muskan Shaikh, who runs spa in Fatima nagar, said, “The timing could had given allowed till 6pm. We are praying a third wave does not hit us.”