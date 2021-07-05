Hadapsar terminus ready for Hyderabad tri-weekly train from July 9

PUNE With completion of the first phase, the Hadapsar railway terminus will now host the Hadapsar (Pune)–Hyderabad tri-weekly train from July 9.

The Pune railway division has made sure passengers will get the basic required amenities at the rail terminus.

A budget allocation of ₹23 crore for the Hadapsar terminus was announced in 2015-16, however, the project got delayed due to a lack of funds and legal issues caused by land encroachment.

In 2019 the budget was increased to ₹35 crore and development work was started in a phased manner. The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

“We have made sure that passengers will get minimum required amenities when they visit the Hadapsar terminus to board the train. Since the train is starting from Hyderabad, we will have to do its secondary maintenance, with the train halting for four hour at the terminus. Everything will be managed by Pune railway division,” said Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson, Pune railway division.

Secondary maintenance includes cleaning, mopping and filling of water.

“We have completed the extension work of all three platforms which can now host trains with 24 coaches. The work of putting a 350-metre shed on platform number 1 is already done. A waiting room is also available at platform number 1,” added Jhawar.

Currently, the Hadapsar terminus has only one common loop line, while two more will be added in the second and third phase.

“The work has already started for constructing the stabling line and it will be completed in a few days. While work of all the required passenger amenities is in the final stage and it will get completed before July 9,” added Jhawar.

In the second and third phase, two more stabling lines will be added.

Once the terminus is completely functional, more trains will be shifted from the Pune railway station to the Hadapsar Terminus.

The Hyderabad train, which start on its first journey on July 8 for Hadapsar, has so far received a very dull response.

Hadapsar terminus timeline

2015-16: Budget of Rs23 crore sanctioned for Hadapsar terminus

2019: Budget increased to ₹35 crore after a delay due to lack of funds and land encroachment

2021: First phase completed

2024: March. Deadline set for completion of phase 3

Hadapsar (Pune)–Hyderabad train details

Train number 07013 will leave Hadapsar at 15.30 hrs every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday with effect from July 9, and will reach Hyderabad at 03.35 hrs the next day.

Train number 07014 will leave Hyderabad at 20.35 hrs every Monday, Thursday and Saturday with effect from July 8 and will reach at Hadapsar at 10.50 hrs the next day.

Halts: Daund, Kurduvadi, Barsi town, Osmanabad, Latur, Latur road, Udgir, Bhalki, Bidar, Zahirabad, Vikarabad, Lingampalli and Begumpet.