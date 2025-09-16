Hamirpur custodial abuse case follow-up: Jailer, deputy jailer among eight staff booked for murder, extortion

The Hamirpur jail administration is facing a major crisis after an FIR was registered against jailer KP Chandila, a deputy jailer, and two warders, two numberdaars on Tuesday. They have been charged with murder, causing grievous hurt, and extortion following the death of an undertrial prisoner, Anil Kumar Tiwari, 33, who was allegedly beaten inside the jail on September 14. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The action came after a 24-hour standoff with the victim’s family, who had refused to claim his body from the mortuary until an FIR was filed. The family subsequently took the body for last rites. A magisterial inquiry into the incident has been ordered.

Hamirpur district magistrate Ghanshyam Meena, said that a proposal for compensation was being sent to the government as well as for the education of the children.

The FIR, a copy of which is with HT, names jailer KP Chandila, deputy jailer Sangesh Kumar, warders Anil Kumar Yadav and Dilip, numberdaar Shafi Muhammad, writer Vinay Singh, and a man identified as Deepak. They have been charged under sections 103 (murder), 119 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 308 (2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Tiwari’s wife Pooja Dwivedi said she met her husband on September 12 in the jail. “ He was visibly shaken; he told me the jail authorities were asking for ₹20,000. He was beaten up multiple times, he feared for his life,” she said.

On the afternoon of September 14, his family was informed of his death. The news triggered immediate suspicion, with the family claiming Tiwari was “completely healthy” when he was incarcerated.

The following day, September 15, after seeing “injury marks” on his body during a brief viewing at the mortuary, the family erupted in protest. Pooja became the focal point of the protest, steadfastly demanding an FIR against the jail staff.

The deadlock broke in the afternoon when local BJP president Sunil Tripathi accompanied Pooja to meet the district magistrate and SP Hamirpur, Diksha Sharma. Based on a written complaint filed by Pooja, the police finally registered the FIR at the local Kotwali police station. DM Meena confirmed the registration of the FIR.

Only upon receiving a certified copy of the document did the family relent and take the body from the mortuary for its final journey.