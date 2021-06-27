Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hand over 15 cr tramadol seizure case to NCB: SAD

On May 28, police had seized tramadol capsules of ₹15 crore from a Himachal Pradesh-based pharmaceutical firm
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Akalis also seek a case against former Punjab Police IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh for his alleged involvement with one of the accused in the drug smuggling case (HT FILE PHOTO)

AMRITSAR The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday demanded that the 15 crore medical drug seizure case that the Amritsar rural police had registered be handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). On May 28, police had seized tramadol capsules of 15 crore from a Himachal Pradesh-based pharmaceutical firm.

Addressing a press conference, senior SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha said a case should also be registered against former Punjab Police IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh for his alleged involvement with one of the accused in the drug smuggling case. Valtoha’s allegation comes after the rural police added the name of Congress’ former district president Rajiv Bhagat, who switched to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) two months ago, as an accused in the drug case.

Valtoha alleged, “Bhagat is close associate of Kunwar Vijay Partap. He was made AAP’s in-charge from Amritsar-West constituency after he paid a huge bribe to the senior AAP leadership. This should also be probed. It needs to be established if Bhagat had used drug money, at the instance of Kunwar Vijay Pratap. Police must probe the call detail record between the two.”

