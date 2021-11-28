Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Haryana allows gathering of 500 in open spaces
others

Haryana allows gathering of 500 in open spaces

The Haryana government on Saturday relaxed norms for open gatherings and allowed up to 500 people in open spaces, subject to strict observance of Covid-19 protocols
On Saturday, Gurugram reported seven new Covid-19 cases. (HT Archive)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 12:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Haryana government on Saturday relaxed norms for open gatherings and allowed up to 500 people in open spaces, subject to strict observance of Covid-19 protocols.

The directions in this regard were issued by Vijai Vardhan, chief secretary, Haryana. “The policy of ‘no mask no service’ will be strictly followed and all the stakeholders must implement the Covid safety guidelines,” said the order.

In the open spaces, a gathering of 200 people were allowed earlier.

In the previous relaxations, the government had allowed all bars, restaurants and pubs to operate with full capacity. The government had also allowed cinema halls to operate with full capacity.

On Saturday, Gurugram reported seven new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of active cases in the district to 62. So far, the district has reported a total of 181,666 cases, including 925 deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP