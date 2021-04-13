‘Haryana to conduct board exams on time’

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has made all preparation to hold Class 10 and 12 board examinations which will start on April 22 and April 20, respectively, amid rise in Covid-19 cases, said board secretary Rajiv Prasad.

Prasad said the board has completed all preparations to conduct board exams on time, except if the state government takes any other decision.

“We have released admit cards for students and are all set to conduct exams amid the pandemic. We have established 2,544 exam centres for total 6.67 lakh Class 10 and 12 students. The students are advised to carry their own log, trigonometry tables and stencils for drawing maps,” he said.

“Calculators and mobile phones are strictly prohibited. The exams will be conducted while following the Covid guidelines. We have made arrangements to conduct board exams in which 3.31 lakh regular students of Class 10, 2.35 lakh students of Class 12, and 94,596 students of open schooling will take the tests,” the board secretary added.

He said that the board exam timing has been revised to 11:30am to 2pm instead of 12:30pm to 3pm.

The board has decided to adopt a new pattern for examination assessment for board classes. Prasad said they have decided to carry 50% questions in theory papers in objective type and the remaining 50% in subjective type.

“Even the exam duration has been curtailed from three hours to two-and-a-half hours. Of this, one hour will be given for objective-type questions and the rest for subjective-type. We have reduced 30% syllabus due to the pandemic,” he said.

STUDENTS SEEK ONLINE EXAM OPTION

Many students and their parents demanded that students should be given a hoice to take the exam in online mode.

Sanjay Deswal, a resident of Asauda village in Jhajjar, said schools had conducted online classes for students and the board should provide online options for exams as well amid rise in Covid cases.

Praveen Kumar, of Rohtak, said the board should conduct the exams on time and make proper safety arrangements.

“We don’t want to lose a year. We want the board to hold exams on time. If we can visit schools by wearing a mask, why can’t we appear at exam centres for three hours,” he added.