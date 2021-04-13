Haryana’s private school owners protest restriction on physical classes of Class 1-8

Agitated over government’s decision to suspend classes for students of Classes 1 to 8 till April 30 due to rising Covid-19 cases, members of private school association held protests at the district headquarters.

They slammed the government’s decision and said that the move will not only affect education of the students but will also have a negative impact on the financial conditions of schools.

They demanded that the schools should be opened for all classes as they have made all arrangements for admissions of students.

“We were following the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the government but the state has ordered to suspend classes for junior wing even as leaders of political parties are addressing rallies in poll-bound states without any restrictions,” said a protesting school owner from Kurukshetra.

The school owners alleged that they are unable to pay salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff in state.

Rajan Lamba, president of the private schools association of Karnal, said that they are ready to follow the safety guidelines but the government should withdraw its decision to suspend classes. They said that it should allow all students to attend physical classes.

School owners ended their protests after submitting a memorandum to the deputy commissioners.