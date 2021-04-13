Home / Cities / Others / Haryana’s private school owners protest restriction on physical classes of Class 1-8
others

Haryana’s private school owners protest restriction on physical classes of Class 1-8

Agitated over government’s decision to suspend classes for students of Classes 1 to 8 till April 30 due to rising Covid-19 cases, members of private school association held protests at the district headquarters
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The protesting private school owners demanded that Haryana schools should be opened for all classes as they have made all arrangements for admissions of students. (HT PHOTO)

Agitated over government’s decision to suspend classes for students of Classes 1 to 8 till April 30 due to rising Covid-19 cases, members of private school association held protests at the district headquarters.

They slammed the government’s decision and said that the move will not only affect education of the students but will also have a negative impact on the financial conditions of schools.

They demanded that the schools should be opened for all classes as they have made all arrangements for admissions of students.

“We were following the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the government but the state has ordered to suspend classes for junior wing even as leaders of political parties are addressing rallies in poll-bound states without any restrictions,” said a protesting school owner from Kurukshetra.

The school owners alleged that they are unable to pay salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff in state.

Rajan Lamba, president of the private schools association of Karnal, said that they are ready to follow the safety guidelines but the government should withdraw its decision to suspend classes. They said that it should allow all students to attend physical classes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mullanpur-Dakha town to finally get a bus stand

Ludhiana adds 523 new cases to tally

Surge in cases leads to lack of beds for Covid-19 patients in Navi Mumbai

In Lucknow, 16,427 beneficiaries inoculated in a day

School owners ended their protests after submitting a memorandum to the deputy commissioners.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP