Hastinapur double murder: Police nab bank manager’s brother-in-law, two others

With the arrest of three persons here on Thursday, the police claimed to have solved the double murder case of the 30-year-old pregnant wife and five-year-old son of a bank manager. The brutal murders that were committed on August 29 in Hastinapur, had sent shock waves across the city.

Those arrested were identified as Harish, brother-in-law of bank manager Sandeep Kumar, and his two friends. The police have not revealed the identity of the other two accused yet.

The police said, Harish was trying to grab the wealth of Sandeep and he had even made advances towards his wife Shikha following which the family had banned his entry to their house. This had enraged Harish and he had even threatened to kill Sandeep’s family over the issue.

SP (rural) Meerut Keshav Mishra said that Harish was spotted along with his friends in a CCTV footage after which he came under the police radar. He lives in Noida and had escaped after committing the crime on deceased Shikha’s scooty. He returned to Hastinapur the next day and remained with Sandeep to console him.

During investigation, police got clues against him and he confessed to his crime along with his two friends. He had taken away jewellery and cash from the house to make it look like a robbery incident.

Sandeep Kumar, a manager in a nationalised bank, lived with his wife Shikha, 30, and son Rupansh, 5, near Ramleela ground in Hastinapur. He returned from office on Monday evening and found that the main door of the home was locked. He thought that his wife and son had gone somewhere and waited for them.

He even made calls on his wife’s mobile but it remained non-responsive. He then informed his other family members and reported the matter to police, and he was asked to lodge a formal complaint.

Sandeep returned home with family members at around 11 pm and when they broke open the main door, they found that the house was ransacked and cash and jewellery were missing. They then searched for Shikha and Rupansh and found their bodies stuffed in boxes of two separate beds.