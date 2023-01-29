‘Have transformed madrasa education’

BJP’s Danish Azad Ansari, minister of the state minority welfare waqf & haj department, has said that the incumbent U.P. government has transformed madrasa education by implementing the NCERT syllabus in all schools under the state madrasa board. He also pointed out that the state government implemented National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme in all madrasas. “To make education more accessible and help madrasa students compete with their counterparts, the state government has rolled out the Madrasa E-learning App (MELA). Besides, we run several coaching centres where Muslim civil service aspirants are taught free of cost,” said the minister.

In response to the minister, Samajwadi Party’s spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi questioned the “transformation” in madrasa education. He said, “Only 4% of Muslim kids go to madrasa according to the Sachar committee report, what about the others? Has the enrollment ratio of minorities increased in degree colleges and other secular educational institutions in U.P?”