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Hawker beaten to death by 40-year-old man near AIIMS; suspect held

New Delhi: A 45-year-old hawker was beaten to death allegedly by a 40-year-old man following an argument over a trivial issue near AIIMS metro station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a police officer said on Sunday

Published on: Jul 27, 2026, 08:15:31 IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: A 45-year-old hawker was beaten to death allegedly by a 40-year-old man following an argument over a trivial issue near AIIMS metro station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a police officer said on Sunday.

Police said a case has been registered (Photo for representation)
Police said a case has been registered (Photo for representation)

The accused, a resident of Taimoor Nagar in South East Delhi, next to New Friends Colony, was apprehended by bystanders following the incident and taken into police custody. The deceased was identified as Manoj Singh, a native of Bihar’s Nawada district.

Police said they received an alert about a quarrel near Gate No. 3 of the AIIMS metro station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. A police team reached the spot and found the suspect was being nabbed by the people gathered at the spot.

The injured was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital by police, where he succumbed to his injuries. Following his death, police registered a case under Section 103(2) (mob lynching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Hauz Khas police station and arrested the suspect.

Police said they are examining eyewitness accounts and other evidence to establish the exact sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the death.

 
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