Hazratganj lit up to dazzle, courtesy LMC

The market of Hazratganj has been decked with colourful lights by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) for the festive season.

“We have installed running lights and spiral lights in the heritage market of Hazratganj, as it is one of the oldest markets of the city. The spiral lights will be left even after Diwali while the running lights will be removed,” said Ajay Dwivedi, municipal commissioner.

“Now, demands have started coming in of decorating other markets like Aminabad, Alambagh, Chowk, Bhootnath and Patrakarpuram. However, due to limited resources we have only decorated the heritage market of Hazratganj. We will decorate other markets as and when the resources are available,” he said.

Kishan Chand Bhambwani, president, Hazratganj Traders’ Association, said, “The market is looking beautiful and all the traders are full of praise for the LMC. Had they contacted us, we would have taken the responsibility for the protection and maintenance of the lights. Traders will help the LMC in any step taken for the benefit of the market and promotion of sales.

“It is after 2010, when Hazratganj got its makeover with buildings painted in a uniform colour, uniform signboards, stone pavements, Victorian style lights, balustrades that the LMC has taken interest in making the area beautiful. All the traders will support LMC in maintenance of these decorative lights.”

