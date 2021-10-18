Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Hazratganj lit up to dazzle, courtesy LMC
others

Hazratganj lit up to dazzle, courtesy LMC

Hazratganj will continue to be illuminated even after Diwali, when a part of the decorative lights will be taken down
Hazratganj market in Lucknow has been decked up with colourful lights for the festive season. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 11:56 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

The market of Hazratganj has been decked with colourful lights by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) for the festive season.

“We have installed running lights and spiral lights in the heritage market of Hazratganj, as it is one of the oldest markets of the city. The spiral lights will be left even after Diwali while the running lights will be removed,” said Ajay Dwivedi, municipal commissioner.

“Now, demands have started coming in of decorating other markets like Aminabad, Alambagh, Chowk, Bhootnath and Patrakarpuram. However, due to limited resources we have only decorated the heritage market of Hazratganj. We will decorate other markets as and when the resources are available,” he said.

Kishan Chand Bhambwani, president, Hazratganj Traders’ Association, said, “The market is looking beautiful and all the traders are full of praise for the LMC. Had they contacted us, we would have taken the responsibility for the protection and maintenance of the lights. Traders will help the LMC in any step taken for the benefit of the market and promotion of sales.

“It is after 2010, when Hazratganj got its makeover with buildings painted in a uniform colour, uniform signboards, stone pavements, Victorian style lights, balustrades that the LMC has taken interest in making the area beautiful. All the traders will support LMC in maintenance of these decorative lights.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

1 killed in gunfight between two NSCN factions in Nagaland

Kushinagar international airport opening: Kala namak rice to be given to world guests as Buddha’s prasad

Security forces recover arms, ammunition in Manipur

123 active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, 9 new cases reported
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP