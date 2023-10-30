HC adjourns hearing till Nov 8 in Gyanvapi mosque case

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad High Court on Monday fixed November 8, 2023, for hearing a series of petitions challenging the legitimacy of a lawsuit seeking to restore a temple at the location of the Gyanvapi mosque. The Anjuman Intezamia and other parties have filed these petitions, contesting the validity of the suit.

Gyanvapi mosque case (HT File)

In addition, these petitioners have raised objections to a directive from a Varanasi court. This directive ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct an exhaustive survey of the mosque premises situated adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

During the court proceedings on Monday, it was brought to the court’s attention that the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC) has submitted a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging this court’s order. The Chief Justice, who had taken back the hearing of the cases from the single judge who had previously presided over them and reserved judgment, has scheduled a hearing for this SLP on November 6, 2023.

In light of this development, Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker has set November 8, 2023, as the date for the next hearing regarding the matters related to the Gyanvapi. It is important to note that AIMC, responsible for the administration of the Gyanvapi mosque, has contested the suit filed before a Varanasi court. This suit sought the restoration of a temple at the site currently occupied by the Gyanvapi mosque.

The petitions have also challenged a Varanasi court directive dated April 8, 2021, which instructed the ASI to undertake a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.

