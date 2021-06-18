HC asks UP govt to apprise it of steps taken to meet challenges of pandemic

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court directed the state government to apprise it of the steps taken to meet the challenges of the pandemic and to upgrade the primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs) across UP.

The court passed the order as the state government, in its affidavit filed in high court, had ‘not divulged’ in respect of the steps taken by it to upgrade the PHCs and CHCs by posting doctors and paramedical staff, etc.

The bench comprising chief justice Sanjay Yadav and justice Prakash Padia passed the order on a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) on ‘conditions of quarantine centres and providing better treatment to corona positive people’ in Uttar Pradesh.

During the course of hearing, the court took note of the affidavits filed by the state government. The state government, in its affidavit, said it was monitoring the pandemic situation regularly through the Integrated Covid Control and Health Command Centre (ICCC). It further stated that 73 Covid hospitals had been established in Lucknow district and 33 L-1, 23 L-2 and 12 L-3 Level hospitals were functional in Lucknow.

After going through the affidavit, the court said: “However, we perceive that the state government has not divulged in respect of the steps taken by it to upgrade the PHCs and CHCs by posting doctors and paramedical staff as well as upgrading the infrastructure therein.”

“In view whereof, let an affidavit be filed by the state government disclosing the present status with regard to the action taken by it to meet out the challenge of the pandemic across the state. Information in respect of the plan to meet out the future challenges be also adverted to; as also the steps taken by the state government to upgrade the PHCs and CHCs across the state”, said the bench while directing to list the case again on July 8 for hearing.

The order was passed on June 17, which came in public domain on June 18.