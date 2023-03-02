Home / Cities / Others / HC denies bail to Atiq’s son, calls him ‘don in the making’

HC denies bail to Atiq’s son, calls him ‘don in the making’

Mar 02, 2023 09:39 PM IST

The present bail application relates to a criminal case lodged against Ali on December 31, 2022, at Kareli police station under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 386 (extortion by putting a person under fear of death or grievous hurt), and others.

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail application of Ali Ahmad, the son of Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, in an alleged case of attempt to murder and extortion. Calling him a mafia don in the making, the court observed that Ali’s name has surfaced in the recent Umesh Pal murder as well and therefore, his release from the jail would be a security threat to the witnesses of the case.

He is a constant threat to society, said the HC. (HT Photo)
Rejecting his bail plea on Monday (February 27), the HC bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh pointed out, “Accused-applicant is the son of the one of the most dreaded mafia don. Ali himself has three criminal cases lodged against him... He is a constant threat to society.”

