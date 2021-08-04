Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / HC dismisses PIL challenging sedition law
others

HC dismisses PIL challenging sedition law

The plea was filed by Haryana Progressive Farmers Union in view of the registration of a case against 100 protesting farmers against three farm laws enacted by the Centre, on July 11.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 12:25 AM IST
The court also observed that as of the Constitutional validity of Section 124-A, the same has already been upheld by a seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court. (HT file photo)

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the sedition law in view of matter pending before the Supreme Court. The plea was filed by Haryana Progressive Farmers Union in view of the registration of a case against 100 protesting farmers against three farm laws enacted by the Centre, on July 11.

The union had sought the quashing of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code on the grounds that it was violative of Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and 21 of the Constitution of India.

The court found that the persons against whom the FIR has been registered are not the petitioners and that there was nothing on record to indicate that they had authorised the petitioner to act on their behalf. The court also found the plea not maintainable.

The court also observed that as of the Constitutional validity of Section 124-A, the same has already been upheld by a seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court. “The Supreme Court decision is final and binding on this court and this court has no power to go beyond the said judgement and examine the validity of the provision which has already been upheld by the Supreme Court,” it said. Further it took note of the submissions of additional solicitor general, Satya Pal Jain, that the Constitutional validity of Section 124A has been challenged in the apex court afresh and matter is pending.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Little pup gets helped by elder doggo siblings while getting through doggy door

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP