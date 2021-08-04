HC dismisses PIL challenging sedition law

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the sedition law in view of matter pending before the Supreme Court. The plea was filed by Haryana Progressive Farmers Union in view of the registration of a case against 100 protesting farmers against three farm laws enacted by the Centre, on July 11.

The union had sought the quashing of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code on the grounds that it was violative of Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and 21 of the Constitution of India.

The court found that the persons against whom the FIR has been registered are not the petitioners and that there was nothing on record to indicate that they had authorised the petitioner to act on their behalf. The court also found the plea not maintainable.

The court also observed that as of the Constitutional validity of Section 124-A, the same has already been upheld by a seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court. “The Supreme Court decision is final and binding on this court and this court has no power to go beyond the said judgement and examine the validity of the provision which has already been upheld by the Supreme Court,” it said. Further it took note of the submissions of additional solicitor general, Satya Pal Jain, that the Constitutional validity of Section 124A has been challenged in the apex court afresh and matter is pending.